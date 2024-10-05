Previous
Heading South by lifeat60degrees
Heading South

We don’t normally travel by ferry at this time of year so it was dark leaving Lerwick. Reasonable forecast for the 12 hour crossing - fingers crossed.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Richard Lewis

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 6th, 2024  
