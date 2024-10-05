Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3491
Heading South
We don’t normally travel by ferry at this time of year so it was dark leaving Lerwick. Reasonable forecast for the 12 hour crossing - fingers crossed.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7396
photos
140
followers
38
following
956% complete
View this month »
3484
3485
3486
3487
3488
3489
3490
3491
Latest from all albums
3487
2060
3488
2061
3489
3490
1194
3491
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
5th October 2024 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harbour
,
shetland
,
lerwick
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close