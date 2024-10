Snow Capped

A much colder day today with frozen windscreen first thing and snow on the top of the Cairngorms all day. Good walking weather though with one at Carrbridge (again) this morning and one at Loch Morlich (again) in the afternoon. Such a great area for walking with all abilities catered for.

My first ever experience of a sandy beach beside a loch was at Loch Morlich and it still amazes me to this day.