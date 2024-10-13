Previous
Heading North by lifeat60degrees
Heading North

Heading out of Aberdeen Harbour at 5pm. Lerwick at 7:30 tomorrow morning via Kirkwall.
Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic have nice trip 😊
October 13th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely and calm…
October 13th, 2024  
