Previous
Photo 3499
Heading North
Heading out of Aberdeen Harbour at 5pm. Lerwick at 7:30 tomorrow morning via Kirkwall.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
2
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7404
photos
140
followers
38
following
958% complete
View this month »
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
3499
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
13th October 2024 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ferry
,
northlink
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic have nice trip 😊
October 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely and calm…
October 13th, 2024
365 Project
