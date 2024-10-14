Previous
Familiar Colours by lifeat60degrees
Familiar Colours

Back home to the familiar colours of a Shetland autumn and winter. Greens and browns. We've lost a lot of leaves off the trees in the last week and those that remain are green and those on the ground are colourless - we seem to miss out on the splendid yellows, oranges and reds that we saw last week.
Not much wind on the journey north last night but quite a swell between Aberdeen and Orkney. My stomach should have told my brain that if nobody was allowed on the top deck while leaving Aberdeen then it wasn't going to be a calm trip!!

As we hunker down for the winter I'm changing to weekly uploads to 365 for a while.
Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
