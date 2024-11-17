End of Day

Although sunset at 60° is at15:30 due to the South Mainland hills we lost the sun at 14:47 today. Better than much of Sandwick and Levenwick where it is much earlier as they are closer to the hills.

A very windy end to the week with 72 mph gusts in the early hours of Saturday after almost 50 continuous hours of wind speeds in excess of 40mph. With the wind moving to a more northerly direction the temperature had plummeted with the feels like temperature being below zero most of today. A dusting of snow covering the hills as well but as yet nothing to worry about.

With a turn in the weather not such a big variety of birds this week but did get up to 30 different species but only 6 of those in the garden.

Sunrise 08:08

Sunset 15:30