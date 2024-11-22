Sign up
Photo 3540
Up the Lane
Clear of snow.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
lane
,
shetland
,
lerwick
