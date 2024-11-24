Week of Weather

As often happens the weather was the main focus of the week in Shetland. Snow more or less from Sunday to Saturday when the wind shifted direction and it warmed up considerably and the persistent lying snow finally melted.

This is my 15th winter of daily photographs and the only time snow has appeared in them during the corresponding weeks. The South Mainland of Shetland had the least snow in the Isles and buses and schools were operating as normal in our area but there were school closures on the west side.

There were issues with the ferries at the end of the week with the north-easterly gale causing delays. It also brought up a good chunk of seaweed onto the shore at Leebitton which provided some good feeding opportunities for the birds. Purple Sandpipers (extra) were much in evidence this morning.

Fewer birds about this week with snowy ground resulting in only 28 different species.

Sunrise 08:25

Sunset 15:17