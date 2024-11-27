Previous
Old Post Office by lifeat60degrees
Old Post Office

I believe that much of this building is now empty. The Royal Mail still uses it as Lerwick's main sorting office but the Post Office is no longer there. There was talk of the sorting moving elsewhere in Lerwick some time in the future.
Richard Lewis

