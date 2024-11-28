Previous
Peerie Voe by lifeat60degrees
Peerie Voe

Afternoon drive and then walk to Peerie Voe. One of my favourite Shetland places. Only 8 miles away.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
