More House Sites

Where I'm standing for this photo is in the middle of an area that has just received outline planning permission for 6 new houses. If they go ahead I'll lose this view from just down the road from where we stay.

The weather was quite mild this past week with Wednesday and Thursday being very calm and most un-November like. Friday however was very wet windy and dark Just three weeks to go until the winter solstice now and while the days will brighter it usually brings poorer weather.

Not many birds about but managed to get to 31 species this week.

Sunrise 8:40

Sunset 15:07