Photo 3552
Low Morning Sun
Contrail of the Amsterdam to Salt Lake City flight operated by Delta Airlines just visible. It only had 10 hours to go.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
4th December 2024 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
