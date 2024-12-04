Previous
Next
Low Morning Sun by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3552

Low Morning Sun

Contrail of the Amsterdam to Salt Lake City flight operated by Delta Airlines just visible. It only had 10 hours to go.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
974% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact