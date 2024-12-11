Sign up
Photo 3559
Misty Swinister
Murky day all day. Warm again - garden thermometer hit 9.9° Didn't quite make it to 10°.
11th December 2024
11th Dec 24
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
11th December 2024 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
