Previous
Next
Checking Me Out by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3560

Checking Me Out

Seal at the old Marina in Cunningsburgh. It always seems to be here and comes to check out if you are a fisherman with some fish to dispose of.
Also safe from Orca's as the Voe is too shallow for them to enter.
12th December 2024 12th Dec 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
976% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact