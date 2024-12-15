It's Come and It'll Go

The title of this photo were the wise words of a local this morning as we awaited a 70mph burst of westerly wind this afternoon. It was easy for him to say as he lives in relatively sheltered Hoswick. It is mild though as it has been all week with us being the warmest place in the UK a couple of days and also Unst was the wettest on Wednesday. Locals will be nervously looking at the forecast this next week as travellers to and from Shetland prepare for their Christmas journeys and worry about the boat.

Tonight's sailing south to Aberdeen is due to leave around 5 hours late.

Quiet with birds this week again with 29 species seen. Nothing unusual in that but seeing a curlew in the front garden was a first after 35 years here. We've had them in the side garden before but much less so since a couple of houses have been built around us.

Sunrise 09:02

Sunset 14:57

A week to the winter solstice.