Previous
Next
Scallops by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3567

Scallops

Hanging over the side of the LK207 Fairway in Lerwick harbour.

Many boats sheltering at the moment.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
978% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact