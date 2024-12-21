Previous
Solstice Shelter by lifeat60degrees
Solstice Shelter

A lot of sheltering from the gales going on this week.

Sunrise 9:07
Sunset 14:59
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

