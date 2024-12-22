West Coast of Sumburgh Head

A wild week of weather with the ferries dodging the gales for most of the week until last nights trips which were cancelled. Calmer today and all being well our daughter and her husband will be heading north on the ferry tonight for Christmas. The week leading up to yesterday's solstice always seems to be one where I get nothing done and this year is no exception. The dark days are not very inspiring when the wind blows.

While we are past the solstice the sunrise does not seem to be any earlier until the 30th whereas sunset improves by 8 minutes in that time.

27 bird species this week so quiet again. The highlight would be seeing a pair of Whooper Swans on Henry's Loch most days this week. This loch usually dries up in the summer but not this year.

Sunrise: 9:07

Sunset: 14:59