Photo 3574
School Entrance
A wet walk took me past the school.
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7515
photos
135
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
26th December 2024 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
shetland
sandwick
