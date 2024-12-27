Previous
Waiting for the Sun to Shine by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3575

Waiting for the Sun to Shine

Looking south-east over the south end of Hoswick .
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Glorious.
December 29th, 2024  
