Previous
Next
Guarding the Fir Cones by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3576

Guarding the Fir Cones

I'm hoping my neighbours fir tree which must be one of the tallest in the South Mainland will encourage some winter visitors between now and spring.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
980% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact