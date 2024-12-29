Previous
Where Two Burns Collide. by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3577

Where Two Burns Collide.

A drop in temperature of around 6° overnight and a forecast of snow showers gives an indication of what to expect this week with the weather. It had been quite mild over the last 7 days but a lot of surface water lying around, Although a week past the solstice it is still no lighter in the morning with sunrise a minute later than this time last week. Sunset however is already 7 minutes later so the days are getting longer.
Another quiet bird week with only 25 species seen. Nothing rare amongst them but the flock of gannets flying past Sumburgh Head at the start of the week was great to see.
Sunrise: 9:08
Sunset 15:06
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
980% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact