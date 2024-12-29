Where Two Burns Collide.

A drop in temperature of around 6° overnight and a forecast of snow showers gives an indication of what to expect this week with the weather. It had been quite mild over the last 7 days but a lot of surface water lying around, Although a week past the solstice it is still no lighter in the morning with sunrise a minute later than this time last week. Sunset however is already 7 minutes later so the days are getting longer.

Another quiet bird week with only 25 species seen. Nothing rare amongst them but the flock of gannets flying past Sumburgh Head at the start of the week was great to see.

Sunrise: 9:08

Sunset 15:06