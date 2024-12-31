Bird of the Year

The Blackbird was the bird I saw on most days in 2024. Seen on 357 days of the year just ahead of the Starling on 355 and House Sparrow on 351. For numbers the House Sparrow would win for most seen in the garden but Starling might be the most in total. Most unusual would have been the Pacific Swift that appeared briefly at Sumburgh Head for the second year in a row.

118 species of bird seen this year which proves that I don't go looking for them as in 2022, which is the last year for which records are available, the number of species in Shetland was 269.

I hope everybody has a peaceful 2025 - Best wishes to everyone.