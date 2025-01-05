Thaw is On

A big thaw overnight which cleared the roads and made it possible for an easy walk to Leebitton.

Like most of the country we had enough snow to cause issues during the week. Buses were off a number of days but I think our area was the least effected on the Isles. Was able to walk every day but needed to be wrapped up. Although we are the furthest North area of the UK we never seem to get the weather as bad as elsewhere in the country. Unusually however Lerwick was the coldest place in the UK on two days this week.

Not many birds to be seen with only 26 species this week but the garden was full of Blackbirds, Starlings, House Sparrows, Collard and Rock Doves waiting to be fed. Main question was where do Curlews go when there is snow on the ground? Not seen any this week which is not common.

Sunrise: 9:04

Sunset: 15:16