Previous
Photo 3587
Keeping Watch
There always seems to be one of the Greylag's on sentry duty.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous capture…
January 8th, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
He must be the 'designated watcher'......
January 8th, 2025
