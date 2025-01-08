Previous
Keeping Watch by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3587

Keeping Watch

There always seems to be one of the Greylag's on sentry duty.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
982% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Gorgeous capture…
January 8th, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
He must be the 'designated watcher'......
January 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact