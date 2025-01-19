Lens of Choice

I decided this weekend to only use the wide angled lens. As a result the seals at the end of the pier look a long way away.

It felt like there was a change this week with little wind, some mild days (although it could also be cold) but more importantly it felt lighter both in the mornings and late afternoon. We now, just, have over 7 hours between sunrise and sunset.

Again 29 bird species this week but included in that was a Robin which is the first I've seen since 21 November. This is the first year in over 20 that we've not had a Robin resident in the garden over the winter. Whooper Swans are also back on Henry's Loch now that it is free of ice.

Sunrise 08:45

Sunset 15:46