Photo 3602
Ladysmith Sandwick
Wind picking up but very walkable.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
23rd January 2025 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
ladysmith
,
sandwick
