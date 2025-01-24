Previous
On the Loose by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3603

On the Loose

Not much else moving in the harbour today.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Photo Details

