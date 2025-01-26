Previous
Zero to Seventy by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3605

Zero to Seventy

Like most of Scotland we had a very windy spell. It went from flat calm on Wednesday to 72mph on Saturday afternoon. Less windy and a day later than the mainland but still enough to rattle the tiles on the roof and shake the fence. While winds of that speed are not unusual here the lack of trees seems to make a difference when it comes to damage.
Today's photo is at the back of the estate house at Sandlodge at Leebitton. It seems that every new bit of wood in the building is painted red which are the colours of Sandwick.
With a visit to Sumburgh Head in the middle of the week the number of bird species this week got to 32. Nothing unusual but first Gannet, Great Northern Diver, Sanderling, Long Tailed Duck and Guillemot of the year.
Sunrise 8:31
Sunset 16:04
Richard Lewis

Karen ace
I quite like the red - I think it adds a pleasant pop of colour. Over time it'll probably fade into something a little less pronounced. I love the building, its beautiful.

72mph is quite the potent windspeed; great that there's not too much damage done.
January 26th, 2025  
julia ace
Makes the building stand out..
Think we are getting similar winds here in Northern NZ at the moment..arghhh
January 26th, 2025  
