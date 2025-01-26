Zero to Seventy

Like most of Scotland we had a very windy spell. It went from flat calm on Wednesday to 72mph on Saturday afternoon. Less windy and a day later than the mainland but still enough to rattle the tiles on the roof and shake the fence. While winds of that speed are not unusual here the lack of trees seems to make a difference when it comes to damage.

Today's photo is at the back of the estate house at Sandlodge at Leebitton. It seems that every new bit of wood in the building is painted red which are the colours of Sandwick.

With a visit to Sumburgh Head in the middle of the week the number of bird species this week got to 32. Nothing unusual but first Gannet, Great Northern Diver, Sanderling, Long Tailed Duck and Guillemot of the year.

Sunrise 8:31

Sunset 16:04