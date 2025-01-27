Sign up
Photo 3606
Male Red Breasted Merganser
A male and female Merganser were in Pulllar's Loch in Lerwick. Sensibly not on the open sea in what was quite wild weather.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
27th January 2025 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
merganser
,
lerwick
Linda Godwin
It's super nice to catch a nice shot of the mergansers. I like the droplet on his bill
January 28th, 2025
