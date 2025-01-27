Previous
Next
Male Red Breasted Merganser by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3606

Male Red Breasted Merganser

A male and female Merganser were in Pulllar's Loch in Lerwick. Sensibly not on the open sea in what was quite wild weather.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
988% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
It's super nice to catch a nice shot of the mergansers. I like the droplet on his bill
January 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact