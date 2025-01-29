Sign up
Photo 3608
Grass on the Bow
If you don't maintain your boat.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
29th January 2025 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
boat
,
bow
,
shetland
,
sandwick
