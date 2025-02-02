Drying Path

Not so much water on the path along the burn at Swinister now. There has been a good drying wind over the last few days but rain forecast for the start of the week.

The Island seems to have calmed a bit after all the excitement of Up Helly Aa and not so many tourists about. February is usually quite a quiet month before Spring really starts to take hold.

27 species of bird this week and again nothing unusual although saw first Black Guillemot (Tystie) of the year. Will see plenty of them over the coming months.

Sunrise 8:15

Sunset 16:22