Previous
Drying Path by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3612

Drying Path

Not so much water on the path along the burn at Swinister now. There has been a good drying wind over the last few days but rain forecast for the start of the week.
The Island seems to have calmed a bit after all the excitement of Up Helly Aa and not so many tourists about. February is usually quite a quiet month before Spring really starts to take hold.
27 species of bird this week and again nothing unusual although saw first Black Guillemot (Tystie) of the year. Will see plenty of them over the coming months.
Sunrise 8:15
Sunset 16:22
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
989% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Great wintery scene with the bare trees and bridge, and the mist in the background.
February 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact