Previous
Pier Sharing by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3619

Pier Sharing

The weather brightened mid-week and apart from some overnight rain Saturday / Sunday it has been dry and the last three days have been very sunny. As a result on todays morning walk there was plenty activity both human and flora and fauna. Cormorant and seals were sharing the pier at Leebitton. Good to see horses out in the field even if only for a few days although if the forecast is to be believed there will be no rain for the next week. First wild primroses seen this week and there was a Grey Wagtail along the burn yesterday which is very unusual for this time of year. At least a month early.
33 bird species this week.
Sunrise; 7:58
Sunset: 16:40
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
991% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful to read and see…
February 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact