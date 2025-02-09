Pier Sharing

The weather brightened mid-week and apart from some overnight rain Saturday / Sunday it has been dry and the last three days have been very sunny. As a result on todays morning walk there was plenty activity both human and flora and fauna. Cormorant and seals were sharing the pier at Leebitton. Good to see horses out in the field even if only for a few days although if the forecast is to be believed there will be no rain for the next week. First wild primroses seen this week and there was a Grey Wagtail along the burn yesterday which is very unusual for this time of year. At least a month early.

33 bird species this week.

Sunrise; 7:58

Sunset: 16:40