Variable Walk by lifeat60degrees
It has been a good winter for all sorts of moss and lichen. Not only on the willows but in the grass as well. It's taking over.
The week varied between two days of being the sunniest place in the UK with Wednesday in particular being warm enough for a walk with no jacket and sleeves rolled up (admittedly there were other walking still with jacket, gloves, scarf and hats!) to a fall of snow this morning and a feels like easily in the negative degrees. Good for February though.
33 species of bird this week with the first Wigeon and Shelduck of the year. Still not a huge variety of species but beginning to see more of each species.
Sunrise 07:39
Sunset 16:59
16th February 2025

Richard Lewis

