Photo 3632
Pairing Up
A pair of Oystercatchers at Grutness. I'm wondering if they are pairing up for the breeding season.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
22nd February 2025 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
oystercatcher
,
sumburgh
,
grutness
Dianne
ace
A lovely wildlife portrait.
February 23rd, 2025
