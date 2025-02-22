Previous
Pairing Up by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3632

Pairing Up

A pair of Oystercatchers at Grutness. I'm wondering if they are pairing up for the breeding season.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Dianne ace
A lovely wildlife portrait.
February 23rd, 2025  
