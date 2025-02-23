Sunday Breakfast

A wild day was forecast so an earlier walk along an easier route than is normal for a Sunday. It seems I was not alone in thinking this as there were a lot of dog walkers out first thing and the sheep were being fed at several points around the village.

While I don't think the wind got as bad as forecast (54mph) it got very wet in the afternoon and was glad to be indoors.

Thanks to a visit to Sumburgh yesterday I just managed to get into the 30's for species of birds this week with 31 seen in total. Again nothing unusual but did see first Dunlin of the year. Still getting increasing numbers of Oystercatchers coming North.

Sunrise 7:20

Sunset 17:17