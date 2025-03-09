Misty Sannick

A variety of weather this week with some wild days of wind with at least two days topping out at 69mph. Despite that it was quite mild with temperatures of 11.2° C on one of the windy days. Heavy rain as well and today it was foggy most of the day with three of the four flights due from south cancelled. Forecast says it will lift in time for the last flight. Today's photo show the fog at Sannick.

A poor week of walking as a result of the weather and I missed out on three days which has not happened in one week for a long time.

A couple of runs out in the car one of which brough me my first Rook of the year. Easy to find in Shetland if you want but not in our part of the Island. A good colony around the Kergord trees. 33 species of birds this week but on some days they were obviously sheltering and poor numbers of the regular suspects in the garden.

Sunrise 6:39

Sunset 17:52

Equinox on the horizon.