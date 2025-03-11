Previous
Next
Mail Manse by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3649

Mail Manse

The former Church of Scotland Mail kirk is dwarfed by the former manse next door.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1001% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact