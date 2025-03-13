Previous
Winter Plumage by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3651

Winter Plumage

Known locally as the Tystie the Black Guillemot is the symbol of the Shetland Bird Club. This one in Lerwick harbour is still in its winter plumage while others in the harbour are now in full summer plumage.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
