It Must Be Spring

Bird migration, daffodils etc and lighter evenings are all a sign that spring is approaching. The truest sign of Spring however is the first arrival of the year of the Statsraad Lehmkuhl. Based in Bergen it is a regular visitor to Shetland although we were short changed last year as for most of the summer it was having a major re-fit. It arrived today after almost 24 days at sea having visited Las Palmas during February. There were some crew obviously delighted to be on dry land today.