Open Gate

I can't resist an open gate and so this morning's walk took me through a field and up a hill that is not normal. As a result a different view of the central area of the village.

A dry day with an easterly wind helping to dry the land. It's not been too bad a winter and with a particularly dry spell in February a drought warning has been issued for the Isles. With Shetland being so narrow there is never really a build up of water but there still seems to be plenty to go round.

30 bird species this week with the end of the week being very quiet although I did have the first Chaffinch of the year in the garden yesterday. A common migrant describes as having bred on "occasions"

Sunrise 6:18

Sunset 18:10

This time next week we will have entered the time of year where time between sunrise and sunset exceeds sunset and sunrise.