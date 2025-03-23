Seagaet

A look down the Seagaet while heading down into Leebitton on a day that was calmer and drier than originally forecast.

Some lovely dry windy weather mid-week dried up many of the paths but yesterday's rain and wind held up the process.

38 species of bird this week which is the best of the year so far with first Goldcrest of the year alongwith a Redwing which is sure sign of the migration north as Redwings don't breed in Shetland. Large numbers of Skylark also descended on the Isles this week and can now be heard every day.

Sunrise 05:57

Sunset 18:27

Early evening walks now possible (weather permitting)