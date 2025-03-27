Sign up
Photo 3665
Keeping Warm
Still cold for some.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
horse
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
sannick
