Previous
Scalloway by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3666

Scalloway

A combination of working and fierce weather resulted in a single photo from the car.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1004% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andy Oz ace
Nice image though, lots to look at!
I'm always surprised by how big those support vessels are. Those buildings really put it into perspective!
March 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact