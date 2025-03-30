One Day Left

A fine sunny day today with a strong wind to end a mixed week of weather. While I've seen some lambs already this month I've not seen any in the village but they will due soon. The track that makes up the Cullister Loop walk will be closed for three months from Tuesday and I think most people take heed of the notice. There are ways to do a loop without the track but it can be a bit wet.

A quiet week for the birds with only 29 different species seen this week with nothing unusual. During todays walk there were very few about which could be down to the birds pairing off but more likely the number of people out walking on the bright day.

Sunrise 6:35

Sunset 19:44

What a difference the clocks moving on an hour makes.