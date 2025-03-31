Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3669
First of the Season
Palikari, first yacht of the season, came in yesterday before leaving around mid-day to day on a northerly heading.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7664
photos
137
followers
37
following
1005% complete
View this month »
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
Latest from all albums
3666
2110
3667
2111
3668
2112
312
3669
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
31st March 2025 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
palikari
,
tacht
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close