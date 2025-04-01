Previous
Sunshine by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3670

Sunshine

A glorious day of sunshine for the start of April. The joke was on me however as it was a working day so didn't experience much of it. Fingers crossed for tomorrow.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1005% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact