Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3673
First of Many
First cruise ship visit of the year and making her maiden visit to Lerwick was the Viking Vela. Due back again next week.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7674
photos
137
followers
37
following
1006% complete
View this month »
3666
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
3672
3673
Latest from all albums
2113
3671
3672
1205
314
1206
2114
3673
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
4th April 2025 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cruise
,
shetland
,
lerwick
,
vikingvela
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close