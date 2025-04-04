Previous
First of Many by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3673

First of Many

First cruise ship visit of the year and making her maiden visit to Lerwick was the Viking Vela. Due back again next week.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1006% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact