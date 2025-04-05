Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3674
First Lambs
First sight of lambs in the village today. More or less the same time as the last two years.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7676
photos
137
followers
37
following
1006% complete
View this month »
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
3672
3673
3674
Latest from all albums
3672
1205
314
1206
2114
3673
3674
2115
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
5th April 2025 6:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lambs
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close