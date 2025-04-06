Previous
Poorly Gannet by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3675

Poorly Gannet

Gannets are magnificent birds but to see one sitting on rocks just offshore in Hoswick suggests that this bird is not well. It was not showing symptons of bird flu and neither does it appear to be a bird that has recovered from bird flu. It may be that one of its wings is damaged and I fear for its survival.
It has been the best week of the year for different bird species with 42 recorded in the past 7 days with firsts in the year for Swallow, Twite, Wood Pigeon, Red Throated Diver and a Bonxie. Plenty bees about as well.
The weather has helped with a fine spell of dry, cold and sunny days with it being quite calm later in the week.
Sunrise 06:14
Sunset 20:01
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Richard Lewis

