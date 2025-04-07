Sign up
Photo 3676
Lerwick Distillery
Not a sight I ever thought I'd see in the centre of Lerwick
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7682
photos
136
followers
37
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
7th April 2025 9:29am
Tags
distillery
,
shetland
,
lerwick
